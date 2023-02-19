Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

Tips from informants led auditors to recover more than $26 million in penalties and incorrect payments under the costliest pandemic relief program, records show.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, tipsters led the Canada Revenue Agency to conduct hundreds of audits under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

