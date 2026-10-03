Information commissioner warns Ottawa is concealing more federal records

The number of federal agencies and organizations with records shielded from public disclosure has climbed since 2020, prompting Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard to warn senators about further restrictions proposed by the Carney government.“There is a transparency concern,” Maynard wrote the Senate banking committee regarding a provision in Bill C-31.Blacklock's Reporter sayd Maynard urged Parliament to “exercise caution when expanding statutory prohibitions on disclosure.”Bill C-31, A Second Act To Implement Certain Provisions Of The Budget, would allow records collected under the Retail Payment Activities Act to be withheld under the Access To Information Act. The legislation regulates electronic payment service providers.“My office was not consulted,” Maynard wrote.The commissioner said the number of federal offices, agencies and Crown corporations covered by statutory restrictions on disclosure has grown from 60 in 2020 to 73.Exemptions cover records ranging from internal activities at the National Arts Centre to certain CBC newsroom operations.Maynard acknowledged some government information requires protection but warned exemptions should not be unnecessarily broad.“While certain information unquestionably requires protection, such protection should be carefully tailored and limited to what is strictly necessary,” she wrote.Maynard said there was no evidence all information covered by the proposed new exemption would be commercially sensitive.“A transparent government is not merely an administrative objective,” wrote Maynard. “It is an essential condition for accountability, informed public debate and public confidence in democratic institutions.”“Preserving the broadest possible right of access while protecting genuinely sensitive information remains the most effective way to maintain that confidence.”The warning comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged during the 2025 federal election campaign to review Canada's access-to-information system..Carney told reporters on April 25, 2025, that he had concerns about how quickly records were released and the extent of government redactions.“I’m happy to commit to having a review of that because I do find, at least as an outsider — I’ve been an outsider until now — and as a consumer of it, I sometimes can’t always follow the process, if you will,” Carney said.“An objective review of that would serve Canadians well regardless of the results of the election.”Asked what commitments he would make to improve the Access To Information system, Carney said the issue was not part of the Liberal platform.“It’s not in the platform, it’s in my head,” he said. “I will now, against the advice of my advisors, let it out of my head.”“I do think looking at Access To Information is quite important, you know, the speed with which the information is provided and the redactions.”The Liberals also promised greater government transparency after taking office in 2015.“We have committed to set a higher bar for openness and transparency in government,” said a 2015 Ministerial Mandate letter.“It is time to shine more light on government to ensure it remains focused on the people it serves. Government and its information should be open by default.”“If we want Canadians to trust their government, we need a government that trusts Canadians.”