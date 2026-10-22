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'Information is limited', CAF officials give update on CFB Wainwright incident

Military officials confirmed that the 'range fire" that killed four and injured 39 began as a result of 'routine military training' and was exacerbated by 'uncommonly high winds'
Maj-Gen. Rutland gives an update on the incident at CFB Wainwright
Maj-Gen. Rutland gives an update on the incident at CFB WainwrightScreengrab from CPAC
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Canadian Armed Forces
Caf
Wainwright Ab
Canadian Army
Chief of Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan
CFB Wainwright
Wainwright incident
Maj-Gen Rutland
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