Information request reveals US military sprays pesticides over cities

An information request by the Informed Consent Action Network has shown the U.S. military sprays dangerous chemicals from airplanes over residential areas.ICAN’s legal team only recently obtained records through the Freedom Of Information Act. The spraying is usually done at night (when insects are most active). It’s done by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), which has a specialized unit that is dedicated to spraying large areas of land (5,000 acres or more).According to its website, this military unit called the Aerial Spray Mission “conducts as many as 25 recurring annual missions on 12 military installations in nine states, and in some cases, over communities surrounding these DoD areas.” The unit uses airplanes that “are specially modified with spray arms and the MASS [Modular Aerial Spray System], which can carry a total of 2,000 gallons of insecticide, herbicide or dispersant. The agent is then disbursed out of spray bars under each wing, in 30-micron droplets.”The documents also include the unit’s flight records which show where these military planes systematically sprayed, including large, populated areas in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Parris Island in South Carolina, and the Burlington, North Dakota, just to name a few.The records also show that the pesticides killed mosquitoes that were inside boxes inside of buildings. Incredibly, one flight path shows the planes intentionally avoided spraying areas with bald eagle nests."So, if the chemicals being sprayed are too dangerous for baby eagles, how are they affecting us?" ICAN asked in a post to its website.These documents further reveal that the unit has sprayed more than 20 chemicals, mostly containing the highly toxic organophosphate pesticide Naled, which kills insects by destroying their central nervous system.In humans, symptoms of pesticide poisoning include headaches, muscle twitching, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, respiratory depression, seizures (especially in children), and loss of consciousness. Frighteningly, even if you don’t live in areas being sprayed, you may be exposed to Naled through your food, drinking water, and even clothing.In June 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency recognized that food and drinking water are “anticipated exposure pathways” because Naled is sprayed on such as almonds, broccoli, grapes, strawberries, cotton, and more; used in public pest control measures; and reaches groundwater sources of drinking water.ICAN’s legal team is digging into this issue and has already sent multiple legal requests to the EPA, requesting scientific proof that the pesticides being sprayed do not pose a threat to our health or to the environment.In a video posted to Rumble, ICAN lead counsel Aaron Siri said the findings were "troubling and disturbing.""In one instance, there were mosquitoes that were inside of a box it was inside of a building and our understanding from the documents was that dropping these repellents...was able to kill those mosquitoes inside a box that was inside a building," Siri said.The findings were a byproduct of seeking documentation on another issue."On behalf of ICAN, we routinely investigate, submit FOIA requests, and send out other legal demands, seeking to understand what products are being developed, that seek to make vaccines and other types of vaccine like products self-spread through society," Siri explained."The idea behind these products is to get around informed consent. In fact, the often stated purpose is so they can vaccinate everybody without even having to ask. Well, as part of that investigation, we looked at any kind of aerosolized chemicals."