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Infrastructure bank admits flexible $206m loan to Liberal-linked wind project

Mersey River Wind Farm
Mersey River Wind FarmCourtesy Mersey River Wind Farm
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Philip Lawrence
Cdnpoli
Leslyn Lewis
Canada Infrastructure Bank
Ehren Cory
Mike Kelloway
Xavier Barsalou-Duval
Mersey River Wind Farm
Frédéric Duguay

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