Parliament Hill
The Department of Infrastructure has admited it misinformed Parliament and taxpayers under under then-Minister Catherine McKenna. Budget reports tabled in the House of Commons and published online misrepresented hundreds of millions in spending, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Investments in national infrastructure priorities are incorrect,” cabinet wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry newly tabled in the Commons. It said misinformation and major errors were cited in at least four documents.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberals in general have been incompetent. Trudeau appointed his crew based on personal favorites, and WEF associates. Not on capability or experience. Voila. Canada as we know it today.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

One has to wonder if any of this scrutiny matters - nothing will come of it - no one will be held accountable.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Follow the money. A basic requirement of democracy, even for Canada's version that has elected bodies facing veto by the PM's appointees.

Canada claimed their confederation offered representation for those taxed. That has never been the case for Western Canadians, now it isn't the case for Canadians proper.

How can voters in Quebec and Ontario pick our next ruling party, our next PM, when they cannot know what government is doing, agreeing to, giving money to who for what?

G K
G K

It went into McKenna's offshore account...and then she retired.

eldon628
eldon628

The incompetence of CM and her department is staggering to the point of criminal. Keep following the money. I'm sure we will get to the criminal part.

