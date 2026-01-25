INGENUITY 10, LEGALITY 0: Kelowna man loses car after using garden gate latch to hold driver’s door closed

A 22-year-old Kelowna man had his car removed from the road after BC Highway Patrol discovered a garden gate latch holding the driver’s door closed, along with a string of other dangerous safety defects.The incident occurred January 9, around 4:00 p.m. on Hwy. 3 near Christina Lake, when a grey Acura was clocked at 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol said the vehicle looked “like it had been chewed up by Robosaurus,” noting extensive cosmetic repairs with spray paint and hammered-out dents.Among the list of serious safety issues, the rear window was missing and replaced with rebar and duct tape, while the driver’s door relied on a welded garden gate latch to stay shut. The vehicle was deemed unroadworthy and ordered off the road until all defects are repaired and it passes inspection..The driver received a ticket for excessive speed under section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act ($368), and was responsible for the cost of towing and a seven-day impound. He will also face high-risk insurance premiums for at least three years.“Any time you modify an essential component of your vehicle including door locks, windows, steering, brakes, or suspension, you need to get that vehicle inspected,” said McLaughlin. “And if you’re driving in a vehicle that’s obviously not roadworthy, you probably shouldn't speed. Police can’t ignore that.”