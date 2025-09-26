Initial CFIA review of BC ostrich farm identifies just one bird with 'compromised health'

An initial review of Universal Ostrich Farms by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has detected only one member of the flock with "compromised health."There are over 300 birds living on the property, which recently came under CFIA control via an interim stay issued by the Supreme Court.In a statement, the CFIA explained that while counting heads, it had "identified an ostrich with compromised health on the premises" and will be "consulting the owners about any pre-existing treatment plans that they have with their private veterinarian."Exactly what illness — if any — the bird had was not revealed..UPDATED: BC ostrich farm granted interim stay by Supreme Court.The CFIA went on to note that because of the aforementioned court ruling, "individuals at the farm should continue to be aware of subsection 35(1) of the Health of Animals Act which makes it an offence to obstructor hinder an analyst, inspector or officer who is performing duties or functions under this Act or the regulations.""There are potential animal and human health risks associated with the ongoing delay in implementing disease-response measures at Universal Ostrich Farms," the agency added, "including destruction of the infected and exposed ostriches and decontamination of the infected and exposed environment.".The CFIA explained that following the confirmation of the presence of H5N1 in the herd via PCR testing, the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease laboratory in Winnipeg "isolated the virus and conducted genome sequencing."Additional laboratory analysis of the original samples has determined that current HPAI infection in these ostriches is a novel reassortment not seen elsewhere in Canada," they added. "This assortment includes the D1.3 genotype, which has been associated with a human infection in a poultry worker in Ohio."The analysis also found that the "novel reassortment event has enhanced the pathogenicity of this particular H5N1 genotype," meaning "even minimal quantities of the virus could be lethal, with a rapid time to death of 4-5 days in mice exposed to even low doses.""Genomic epidemiology analyses traced the spread of genotype D1.3. and demonstrated that the samples collected at the UOF are direct genetic ancestors of those collected in Ohio and Missouri in late 2024," the CFIA concluded. "The analysis therefore showed strong statistical support for inferred migration of genotype D1.3 viruses from the UOF to both Ohio and Missouri.".Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.