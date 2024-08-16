Injured bear put down in Coquitlam after being fed watermelon

The Coquitlam RCMP, in collaboration with the BC Conservation Officer Service (BC COS), is urging residents to refrain from feeding bears after an injured bear was humanely put down on Thursday. The bear, which had been fed by local residents for several days, was found in the area of Kingston St and Galloway Ave.Officers arrived to find a large crowd gathered around the bear, which had been given watermelon by onlookers. According to the BC COS, the bear had a history of conflict behavior, including entering garages in search of food. Due to the potential risk it posed to public safety, the decision was made not to relocate or rehabilitate the animal."Feeding bears is a dangerous activity that puts public safety at risk," said Danielle Bell of the BC Conservation Officer Service. "We ask the public to never feed or approach bears and take steps to help prevent bear conflicts. Don’t give bears an opportunity to access garbage and other non-natural food, and help keep the community, and the bears, safe."As of June, individuals caught feeding dangerous wildlife, including bears, cougars, coyotes, and wolves, can face fines of up to $575 under the BC Wildlife Act. Although residents in the area were warned about their actions, no fines were issued because the individuals responsible could not be identified.Coquitlam RCMP and BC COS are reminding the public to stay Bear Aware and take precautions to avoid human-wildlife conflicts. Key tips include securing garbage indoors or in a shed, only putting it out on collection day, and never approaching or feeding wild animals. Residents are also encouraged to report any bear conflicts or aggressive behavior to the 24-hour Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.