Inmate dies after large melee at Stony Mountain prison with edged weapons

Jul 18, 2023

One person is dead following an uprising at a Manitoba prison.

On Monday, around 6:30 p.m., the Stonewall RCMP responded to a large fight between inmates at Stony Mountain Institution.

"It was reported that some of the inmates involved were armed with edged weapons," the RCMP said.

Seven inmates were injured and taken to hospital.

A 33-year-old male inmate from Winnipeg was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP Major Crime Services, along with Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.
