Innisfail RCMP nab habitual offender; already released

Catch and release.It's been a contentious issue for Canadians and police as courts seem to release people on bail almost as soon as they are arrested.The latest case is in Innisfal, just south of Red Deer."In an effort to reduce property crime Innisfail RCMP operate a habitual offender management program to track and monitor high risk repeat offenders," said RCMP in a Wednesday release."On Tuesday, 2024, Innisfail RCMP were conducting surveillance on a high risk repeat offender, known to be involved in the theft of copper wire from industrial/commercial/oilfield sites. The offender was observed driving a truck with a flat deck trailer near his residence. The offender was known to be a criminally suspended driver and known to be on a conditional sentence order where he was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle."RCMP members arrested the offender without incident at his residence for driving while suspended. Search of the truck and trailer resulted in the seizure of:Over 1500 lbs of stripped copper wire;Dozens of break and enter tools;Untaxed illegal cigarettes;Stolen licence plate;Bear spray and machetes. "Numerous other tools were seized and believed to be stolen; RCMP are working on locating the owners of that property."Peter George Walker, 39, a resident of Innisfail, has been charged with the following:Possession property obtained by crime (x2);Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;Operate Motor Vehicle while prohibited;Possession of break and enter tools;Possession of untaxed tobacco contrary to the Excise act;Drive uninsured motor vehicle;Display unauthorized plate on a vehicle;Driver unregistered vehicle. Walker was held in custody by the RCMP for a Judicial Interim release hearing. "Walker was released by a Justice of the Peace without bail. Walker is scheduled to appear at Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on Aug. 27," said RCMP.If you have any information regarding these offences or the ownership of the items seized, please contact the Innisfail RCMP Detachment at 403-227-3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.