MLA Devin Dreeshen

 Photo courtesy Nathan Gross/CBC

Hundreds of UCP members are poised to turf the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake constituency association (CA) board in Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen’s riding, said area farmer Mark Johansen.

That would include Dreeshen’s uncle and mother who serve on the board.

Jasper425
Interesting....Moore pointed a finger at Take Back Alberta and calls them extremist. Hmm. I have followed that group and my view is that they actually are a Conservative group that are concerned for true Conservative values and democracy. Maybe there needs to housecleaning in these CA's.

