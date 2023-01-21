Hundreds of UCP members are poised to turf the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake constituency association (CA) board in Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen’s riding, said area farmer Mark Johansen.
That would include Dreeshen’s uncle and mother who serve on the board.
However, the CA has “kicked the can down the road” and refused to schedule a past-due annual general meeting (AGM) in violation of UCP governance rules.
“The problem is that board is filled with Devin’s family members,” said Johansen.
Dreeshen’s uncle Charley Moore has served as CA president for about five years. His mother Judy Dreeshenis a director.
“We’ve got 500 people showing up to vote that board out. We’re organized and ready to vote and switch the whole thing.”
“The same thing is going to happen here as just happened with (MLA Jason) Nixon.”
Last week, the majority of pro-Nixon CA board members in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre were booted out.
In December Johansen wrote to the Innisfail- Sylvan Lake CA, the UCP Executive Board, and Premier Danielle Smith, expressing concern that the AGM hadn’t been called despite party rules stipulating it had to be held at least once per calendar year, with no less than a 21-day notice. It should have been held before the end of 2022.
“I still have received no response.”
Johansen also claimed that Dreeshen’s relatives sitting on the board present a conflict of interest.
He cited UCP rules that state members must: Voluntarily disclose any conflicts of interest arising from a family member, relative, partner, client or employer benefiting as a result of their decisions.
Constituency members are concerned about a lack of transparency and financial accountability on how money in the constituency’s estimated $200,000 warchest is spent, he said.
“They have meetings where they don’t invite all the directors and make decisions. They pulled money out of the account for functions without getting approval from the board. That was directed to the provincial UCP Board. They got their hands slapped for that.”
“We’re just all farmers out here. We’re all Conservatives that want proper representation. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to say that there should be transparency to the community.”
“We want them to win. I’m going to vote UCP. I’m going to vote for Devin in the next election. But there has to be accountability. If he’s not willing to be accountable the people need to know.”
CA president Moore dismissed critics are extremists that want to destroy the party and gain control of CA funds.
“They’re wolves in sheep’s clothes. It’s probably true that there’s a bunch of right-wing extremists that are trying to take over all the boards in the province and take over the party.”
“I hope you understand that this isn’t the general feeling of the people in the riding. This is an extremist group. They’ve been holding meetings. They’re trying to recruit people to come and work against the party. They want to control it for sinister reasons to get out money to use against the party by running another candidate to get rid of Devin.”
“We’re the most successful fund-raising constituency in the province. We have a lot of money. They’ve seen those dollar signs and they want to control them. That’s what this is all about. It’s a straight old money grab.”
Moore said he isn’t sure how much sits in the CA’s bank account.
“We’ve been spending some. We had upwards of $200,000.”
Moore said an AGM will likely be held in February.
“It’s not officially set but we have one (a date) in our own minds.”
“It was supposed to be by end of December. That’s correct according to the book. We got an extension from the party executive board. We just accepted a verbal thing.”
The extension was necessary, he said, citing the October 6 leadership election as the primary reason.
“There was a leadership race going on that involved a lot of our people. There’s always an aftermath from something like that when it takes a while for everybody to get back on track.”
“We had quite a few extenuating circumstances surrounding things. There was so much going on politically that involved a lot of our people. We just felt it would be fair to have the AGM when it could be done in a proper manner.”
Moore complained about one unknown board member “going rogue on us” and recently releasing meeting minutes “confidential to the board” to the public in Facebook.
“Yes, the members deserve to know the results of the meeting, the motions and stuff. They certainly don’t need to know the ins and outs at how it’s arrived at that decision.”
He said family members on CA boards don’t violate rules.
Moore pointed a finger at Take Back Alberta which was instrumental in electing nine members it backed to the UCP executive board and ousting Nixon CA backers.
“This movement that’s coming upon us is designed to destroy the party and open the door for the NDP.”
“The extremists have been harassing Devin and the party for a long time. They hate him. They can’t control him. They’re looking for control. It’s a shame that they’ve gathered such strength.”
In July Dreeshen hung onto the nomination to represent the UCP in the May provincial election by eight votes.
Johansen estimated that about 1,500 of the 500 riding members poised to vote the board out are affiliated with TBA.
And it has nothing to do with trying to get control of CA funds.
“I’m not after any money. I don’t even want to be a board member. I just want accountability from my MLA. I am a Conservative.”
Interesting....Moore pointed a finger at Take Back Alberta and calls them extremist. Hmm. I have followed that group and my view is that they actually are a Conservative group that are concerned for true Conservative values and democracy. Maybe there needs to housecleaning in these CA's.
