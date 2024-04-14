Inquiry finds Chinese subterfuge sought to push Liberal majority in 2021 election

Election monitors knew Chinese agents utilized tactics in pursuit of pushing the Trudeau Liberals to a majority government in the 2021 election. Documents tabled at the China Inquiry detailed the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) goal to re-elect the Liberal Party, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The PRC preferred to support Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) candidates and oppose the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC),” said a confidential 13-page memo, called After Action Report: 2021 Federal Election (AARFE) was released by the Commission on Foreign Interference.The document, released December 17, 2021, was written by the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, a team made up of members appointed by cabinet, including representatives of the RCMP and Department of Foreign Affairs.“A Liberal minority was the preferred election outcome of the PRC as the Liberal Party was perceived to be ‘friendlier’ to the PRC and a minority government would ensure political infighting would inhibit Government of Canada policy responses to the PRC,” reads the AARFE. “The PRC mainly conducted foreign interference by third parties or ‘proxies,’ i.e. entities acting on behalf of China’s interests.”“Chinese government representatives were aware they were not supposed to be involved in Canada’s election yet took steps to interfere regardless.”“The Chinese Communist Party openly issued stark warnings via a propaganda media mechanism to Canadians during Election 2021. These warnings primarily sought to highlight negative consequences if Canadians voted for the Conservative Party.”“The 2021 federal election appears to have been of significant interest to PRC threat-related actors. This interest was almost certainly due to a perception that one major political party, i.e. the Conservative Party of Canada, was actively discussing China-related matters and promoting a platform that was perceived by China state actors as being contrary to their interests.”.The Conservative Party after its 2021 election loss named 13 ridings where they identified voting anomalies. Results in four of the 13 ridings saw incumbent Conservative MPs unseated: Leona Alleslev (Aurora-Oak Ridges, BC), Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond East, BC), Bob Saroya (Markham-Unionville, ON) and Alice Wong (Richmond Centre, BC).“Folks within the government knew there was a level of foreign interference occurring,” former Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole testified April 3 at the China inquiry.“I think we owe it to the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of Canadians it was targeted at, we owed it to them to warn them.”