Inside CPC convention hallways — MP Jasraj Singh Hallan and MP Tim Uppal

CALGARY — The Western Standard went back into the hallways of the Conservative Party of Canada's (CPC) convention to get more personalized views from members.The convention in Calgary this Friday has been the largest CPC convention to date.Jasraj Singh Hallan, MP for Calgary East and the Shadow Finance Minister, was one of the interviewees, and said one of the policy motions he's looking having discussed is the Dollar-for-Dollar Law.As Hallan explained it, the law would make "anyone under Pierre Poilievre, any department, any minister — who wanted to spend a dollar would have to find a dollar of savings."."What that would do is — it would cap the government spending and make sure that we wouldn't go over what Canadians, or whatever our means are as a government.""That would help to lower inflation and make sure we don't go through the inflationary crisis that we're having to go through now because of the Liberals."Another interviewee, Tim Uppal, MP for Edmonton Gateway, said a spring election may not be (entirely) certain."I think they [Liberals] want an election. They've more than hinted at it," stated Uppal.."I think they also want a situation where they've made announcements, but we haven't seen the results yet. ""So if we end up waiting for the results, then Canadians will realize that it's just a bunch of empty rhetoric," Uppal stated.Want to tune in to the full thing?Click here to check out the full clip (it's worth it).