News

Inside CPC convention hallways — MP Scott Aitchison, Mario Zelaya

The Western Standard took to the hallways of the Conservative Party of Canada's (CPC) convention to get the thoughts of some of its members... here's what we found.
Western Standard interviews
Western Standard interviewsPhoto Credit: John Gagui, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Politics
Cdnpoli
Conservative Party Of Canada
Scott Aitchison
#cdnpoli
castle law
CPC convention
CPC convention interviews
CPC Convention Constitution Breakout Session
Mario Zelaya
Castle Law Canada
CPC convention 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news