Inside CPC convention hallways — MP Scott Aitchison, Mario Zelaya

CALGARY —The Western Standard took to the hallways of the Conservative Party of Canada's (CPC) convention to get the thoughts of some of its members... here's what we found.The convention in Calgary this Friday has been the largest CPC convention yet — with many tuning in for the Constitution Breakout Session — one of whom was political commentator Mario Zelaya.Zelaya says a big policy issue he looking forward to being discussed "honestly, I think the big one for me is going to be Castle Law.""I've been a huge advocate for some form of Castle Law for probably the last year and a half."."And I think I've been a big proponent of it.""I've been pushing it on social media quite heavily, actually.""I think that's something that I've been very strongly in favor of — we're at a point now where we need it in Canada," Zelaya stated.Zelaya was, of course, referring to the American law where, when someone breaks into a person's home they are legally allowed to defend themselves through force to protect their property..Canada currently does not have this type of law.However at the convention, one of the policy proposals being discussed would amend the criminal code to presume the use of lethal force is reasonable for Canadians to defend themselves against home intruders.Another notable individual interviewed by the Western Standard is Scott Aitchison MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka in Ontario, who spoke about what Pierre Poilievre has done for the party, "Pierre has done so much for this party."."He's grown our vote count in the last election tremendously.""He's animated an entire generation of young people.""It's amazing what he's done.""And frankly, if you look at some of the policies that the current Liberal government is starting to take from us, it tells us what he was really on the right track, and Canadian to understand that it's going to be overwhelming."."He's done great things for a party, and the best is yet to come," Aitchison stated.Aitchison also summarized what the conservatives can to get more Canadians on board, he said focusing on their current messaging — affordability — is one of the key ways."Pierre Poilievre, and our team and our volunteers, understand those issues." "And we're going to stay focused on those issues that affect the lives of everyday Canadians," Aitchison stated..Wanna hear more of what CPC members had to say?No problem, click here to watch the full interviews.