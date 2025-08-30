Inspectors admit Canadians losing jobs to black market in migrant permits

Canadians are losing jobs and wages to a black market in migrant worker permits, federal inspectors have confirmed, admitting abuse is widespread and tied to illegal recruitment schemes.A June 18 labour department briefing note said permits are being bought and sold while vulnerable foreign workers are exploited for profit. Officials warned the scheme involves “a range of players both domestically and internationally.”Despite growing opposition, Ottawa issued 766,520 permits in 2023 under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. A separate May 24 memo acknowledged the program is blamed for higher housing costs, wage suppression and added pressure on health care..Managers said as many as half of employers granted permits may now face “enhanced” inspections after repeated evidence of misuse.Cabinet has tried to tighten rules, cutting permits from 12 months to six and reducing the share of low-wage migrants that restaurants and hotels can hire from 30% to 20%. Employers must also prove they attempted to hire Canadians and asylum seekers first, including Ukrainian refugees.“We know it’s time to ease our reliance on foreign workers,” then-employment minister Randy Boissonnault said last year.“The Temporary Foreign Worker Program is a last resort.”But auditors have long warned of damage to domestic labour. A 2021 report found the program depressed wages and cost Canadians jobs in sectors such as fish packing and carpentry.