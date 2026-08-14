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Instagram suspends Dominion Society accounts ahead of controversial Hamilton conference

When it rains, it pours. In the wake of the controversy around its upcoming nationalist conference in Hamilton, Ontario, the Dominion Society of Canada has seen Instagram suspend three accounts associated with the group.
When it rains, it pours. In the wake of the controversy around its upcoming nationalist conference in Hamilton, Ontario, the Dominion Society of Canada has seen Instagram suspend three accounts associated with the group.Image generated by ChatGPT
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Andrea Horwath
Meta
Hamilton
Free Speech
Instagram
Daniel Tyrie
Dominion Society of Canada
domcon
domcon2026
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Western Standard
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