INSTANT KARMA: Watch as BC arsonist sets himself on fire

The Richmond RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an alleged arson that occurred on April 24. The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Simpson Rd.Upon arriving at the scene in response to an alarm, Richmond RCMP officers discovered a broken window and a small fire in front of it, indicating that the fire had been intentionally set.A review of video surveillance from the area revealed that two unidentified men, both wearing masks, approached the business on foot. They smashed the window and then set an object on fire. During the act, one suspect’s pants caught fire, and despite their efforts, the pants continued to burn..In the chaos of trying to extinguish the flames, one suspect's mask came off, allowing for a partial identification.This suspect is described as a white male, aged 40 to 50, with a medium build and long, dirty blond hair slicked back. He was wearing a dark long-sleeved crew neck shirt and charred beige/tan pants.Richmond RCMP believe that this suspect likely sustained injuries to his lower body."We are asking anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this investigation to contact us," said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley, Media Relations Officer for the Richmond RCMP.The second suspect is described as a male with a medium or tanned complexion, aged late 20s to late 30s, and an athletic build. He was wearing a dark-colored balaclava, black or dark joggers-style pants with blue stripes down the side, dark-colored gloves, a dark hoodie, and Nike Jordan high-tops.After the incident, both suspects fled the area on foot; one headed north on Simpson Rd., while the other headed east along the railroad tracks.The Richmond RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) is leading the ongoing investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspects to contact the Richmond RCMP and quote file number 2024-12713. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.solvecrime.ca.