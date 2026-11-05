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'INSULT TO MY CULTURE': Italian chef refuses to put pineapple on pizza

An Italian chef was fired from an Australian restaurant after he refused to put pineapple on pizza, calling it an “insult to his culture.”
An Italian chef was fired from an Australian restaurant after he refused to put pineapple on pizza, calling it an “insult to his culture.”Image credit: Western Standard - ChatGPT AI
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Australia
Pizza
Chef
Chefs
Italian
Culinary Scene
hawaiian pizza
pineapple
pineapple on pizza
brisbane
italian culture
Davide Tamburella