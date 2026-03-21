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Insurers push Ottawa to federalize wildfire response as disaster costs surge

Forest fire rages in B.C.’s central interior in 2014, fuelled by grey, dead timber left behind by a mountain pine beetle outbreak. Similar conditions may have been a factor in the Jasper fire in 2024
Forest fire rages in B.C.’s central interior in 2014, fuelled by grey, dead timber left behind by a mountain pine beetle outbreak. Similar conditions may have been a factor in the Jasper fire in 2024B.C. Wildfire Service photo
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Cdnpoli
Forest Fires
Federal Emergency Management Agency
Insurance Bureau Of Canada
Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company
Co-operators Group Limited

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