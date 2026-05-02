Insurers warn auto theft claims drop in 2025 but remain far above historic levels

Auto theft losses declined across Canada last year, but industry data shows the problem remains well above long-term norms, prompting calls for governments to press ahead with tougher enforcement and regulation.New figures from the Insurance Bureau of Canada show the number of theft-related insurance claims fell 24% from 2024 to 2025, while the total value of those claims dropped 30% over the same period.Despite the improvement, the broader trend tells a different story. Over the past decade, theft-related claims have risen 38%, while the value of those claims has surged 169%. Insurers paid out $724 million in theft claims in 2025, up sharply from $269 million ten years earlier.Industry representatives say recent declines are tied to coordinated action by governments and police, but caution the gains are fragile.“While progress is being made, auto theft remains far above historical levels,” said Liam McGuinty of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, adding that Canadians continue to face higher costs and public safety risks tied to organized vehicle theft..The bureau pointed to federal measures as a factor in the recent drop, including expanded authority and resources for the Canada Border Services Agency to inspect shipping containers and access port facilities more easily. Proposed Criminal Code changes aimed at deterring theft are also expected to play a role.Provincial efforts, particularly in Ontario, targeting organized crime networks involved in vehicle theft have also contributed to the decline, according to the industry group.Even so, insurers are urging Ottawa to move further and faster. Among the recommendations is tightening vehicle manufacturing standards to make cars harder to steal by updating outdated immobilization requirements to match international benchmarks.The group is also calling for stricter oversight of vehicle exports, warning weak rules have allowed stolen cars to be shipped overseas with relative ease, often with the help of loosely regulated freight operators.McGuinty said the recent drop in thefts shows enforcement efforts are working, but emphasized that sustained pressure will be needed to bring losses closer to historical levels.“This is exactly the moment for governments to keep their foot on the gas,” he said.