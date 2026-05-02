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Insurers warn auto theft claims drop in 2025 but remain far above historic levels

Insurers warn auto theft claims drop in 2025 but remain far above historic levels
Insurers warn auto theft claims drop in 2025 but remain far above historic levels Photo courtesy IBC
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Cdnpoli
Canada Border Services Agency
Insurance Bureau Of Canada
Chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets
Stolen Vehicles
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Western Standard
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