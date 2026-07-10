Internal emails reveal diplomats' frustrations after Canada opened Fiji mission

Internal government emails reveal Canadian diplomats struggled with everything from unreliable communications to finding printer ink after Ottawa opened its first diplomatic mission in Fiji, despite the federal government's description of the office as a key part of its Indo-Pacific strategy.Blacklock's Reporter says the records, obtained through Access to Information legislation, show staff stationed in Fiji complained about limited telecommunications, scarce office supplies, expensive housing and logistical challenges after Canada established the mission in the capital city of Suva."There are only two cellphone providers in Fiji and neither offer the option in any package to call New Zealand or Australia," one diplomat wrote in an internal email.Staff also reported having to purchase $37 SIM cards because Wi-Fi service was unreliable.The Canadian office, which operates from the British High Commission in Suva, officially opened in January when Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai presided over the launch. The Liberal government described the mission as an important component of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy.Internal correspondence, however, paints a picture of diplomats struggling with day-to-day operations.One employee said local businesses often refused credit cards, while taxi drivers rarely issued receipts."Taxis in Suva almost never have the means to provide receipts," one diplomat wrote, adding they kept a government receipt book to document travel expenses.Obtaining basic office equipment also proved difficult."I finally have a printer which in the end I had shipped from a store in Australia via the Australian diplomatic bag," one Foreign Affairs employee wrote, noting the Government of Canada would later reimburse Australia for the purchase..Another staff member reported being unable to print documents because replacement ink cartridges were unavailable locally."I have already ordered printer ink from Canada as none is available in Fiji," the employee wrote. "I am unable to print anything out at the moment."Household appliances also became an issue."My toaster stopped working this morning," one diplomat wrote to headquarters, asking whether officials could bring a replacement toaster during an upcoming visit so it could become Government of Canada property.Diplomats also described Suva as an expensive place to live, with rental housing reportedly costing between $4,000 and $4,400 per month amid limited accommodation options.Travel within Fiji presented additional challenges.One employee complained that domestic flights were difficult to book because Fiji Airways is the only airline serving many internal routes.Before the mission opened, Canada's interests in Fiji were handled by an honorary consul, a local lawyer who received about $15,000 annually.According to documents tabled in the House of Commons on May 6, establishing the new diplomatic mission cost taxpayers $774,000.The Department of Foreign Affairs said those costs were anticipated when cabinet approved the office."Understandably the establishment of a new diplomatic presence does incur costs which were factored into the decision to proceed with the opening of the new Fiji mission," the department wrote.At the opening ceremony, Sarai said the office represented Canada's commitment to expanding its presence in the Pacific region."This High Commission represents more than a physical presence," he said. "It's a commitment to deeper engagement."