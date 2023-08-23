Anne Andres, 40, currently holds multiple records in the female division

Born a man, Anne Andres, 40, currently holds multiple records in the female division.

A trans male competitor recently defeated all female competitors at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship, prompting a rule change.

Anne Andres, 40, a transgender male powerlifter who mocked women and who identifies as a woman, set a women’s national record at a championship in Brandon, MB recently.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

rianc
rianc

It is only biological men who are interested in competing against the women. Biological women have no delusions of identifying as a man and competing against the men So saying that allowing for transgenders to compete is an insult to biological females since transgender women, biological men, still have all the strength and power as men do. Nothing can change that, so they shouldn't be allowed to compete. It is time to end this charade, this is why there is a women's and men's competitions.

Mila
Mila

I've written this before. I cannot help but think that the transgender movement is accepted by men who do not like women and women who do not like men. A man who respects women, would not accept/encourage/support that a man may change in the ladies' locker room, compete in ladies' sports, win ladies' prizes, etc.; and a woman who respects men would not accept/encourage/support a man to dress like a woman. It is insulting to women. There is a good book, "The End of Woman" by Carrie Gress who examines the roots of radical Marxist feminist ideology dating back to early 17th-Century feminism. Highly recommended.

WCanada
WCanada

👍🏼💪🏼

weiss.rick1
weiss.rick1

[thumbup]

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

big fat NO no males in female competitions...

