A trans male competitor recently defeated all female competitors at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship, prompting a rule change.
Anne Andres, 40, a transgender male powerlifter who mocked women and who identifies as a woman, set a women’s national record at a championship in Brandon, MB recently.
Reduxx reported Andres currently holds multiple records in the female division, including women’s deadlift and bench press and has placed first in nine out of the eleven competitions he has participated in over the past four years.
He recently appeared at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship which was held at Brandon University’s Healthy Living Centre.
According to advanced results obtained by Reduxx, Andres's total powerlifting score was more than 200 lbs than the top-performing female in the same class – 597.5 lbs versus SuJan Gil’s 387.5 lbs total.
A total is the sum of the heaviest weight lifted for the squat, bench press and deadlift.
"Andres’ total would have placed him amongst the top-performing male powerlifters in the entire championship had he participated in the men’s category," Reduxx said.
The International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) issued a policy change for transgender athletes recently after Andres dominated the female competition.
"For a transgender athlete to compete in the sport of powerlifting at any level, he/she must declare before competing that he/she is a transgender athlete," read the policy statement.
"If an athlete fails to declare that he/she is a transgender and competes, that violation leads to Disqualification of the result obtained in that Competition with all resulting Consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes."
Shortly after Andres' victory, April Hutchinson, a professional powerlifter who is biologically female, spoke out against the sport's transgender policy.
"My boyfriend could basically walk in tomorrow, identify as female, compete, and then the next day, go back to being a man again. No proof, no ID required, just basically going on how you feel that day or whatever gender you want to it," Hutchinson said during an interview with TalkTV in the United Kingdom.
"It's been very disheartening the national record that he broke...athletes have been chasing that for years," she said. "And we're talking top athletes who have been training and training and training."
Hutchinson celebrated on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday when the policy change was announced.
"A big WIN for women in powerlifting Canada today. The @IPF_tweet has changed policy. It's not a perfect policy but a step in the right direction. No more inclusion policy. See what speaking up can achieve?" Hutchinson tweeted.
The updated IPF policy document also notes transgender athletes must abide by specific testosterone levels, stating "The athlete must demonstrate that her total testosterone level in serum has been equal or below 2.4 nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) and/or free testosterone equal or below 0.433 nmol/dL (or at or below the upper limit of normal of a particular laboratory reference) for at least 12 months prior to her first competition."
It is only biological men who are interested in competing against the women. Biological women have no delusions of identifying as a man and competing against the men So saying that allowing for transgenders to compete is an insult to biological females since transgender women, biological men, still have all the strength and power as men do. Nothing can change that, so they shouldn't be allowed to compete. It is time to end this charade, this is why there is a women's and men's competitions.
I've written this before. I cannot help but think that the transgender movement is accepted by men who do not like women and women who do not like men. A man who respects women, would not accept/encourage/support that a man may change in the ladies' locker room, compete in ladies' sports, win ladies' prizes, etc.; and a woman who respects men would not accept/encourage/support a man to dress like a woman. It is insulting to women. There is a good book, "The End of Woman" by Carrie Gress who examines the roots of radical Marxist feminist ideology dating back to early 17th-Century feminism. Highly recommended.
👍🏼💪🏼
[thumbup]
big fat NO no males in female competitions...
