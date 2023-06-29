Geovanny Villalba-Aleman

A Facebook page in the name of Geovanny Villalba-Aleman said he graduated from the University of Waterloo in April with a bachelor's degree in physics. 

 Courtesy Geovanny Villalba-Aleman/LinkedIn

Waterloo Regional Police (WRP) continue to investigate a multiple stabbing incident inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday. 

WRP arrested Waterloo, ON, resident Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24, as a result of the investigation, according to a Thursday press release. The release said Villalba-Aleman was an international student studying at U of W. 

BG Manning
BG Manning

Trudeau - blah, blah, blah.

Left Coast
Left Coast

"During the application process, it asks candidates to self identify by selecting if they are a woman, a man, transgender, gender fluid or non-binary, two-spirit, or prefer not to answer. After selecting gender, the candidate must select their sexual orientation." ? ? ?

I suspect the problem is these folks are all "Mental" Cases in need of help . . . even the Professor is not firing on all cylinders.

How did Universities get this friggin insane . . .

guest688
guest688

The Russians did it the communist bast....😁

