Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Waterloo Regional Police (WRP) continue to investigate a multiple stabbing incident inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday.
WRP arrested Waterloo, ON, resident Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24, as a result of the investigation, according to a Thursday press release. The release said Villalba-Aleman was an international student studying at U of W.
He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of mischief under $5,000.
The release acknowledged Villalba-Aleman targeted a gender studies class, and investigators believe it was a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity.
At the time, about 40 students were inside the classroom. Three people were stabbed during the attack, including the professor (a 38-year-old Kitchener, ON, female resident) and two students (a 20-year-old Waterloo female resident and a 19-year-old Waterloo male resident).
The release went on to say all of the victims sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. It said Villalba-Aleman was located by police in the building and arrested.
He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing by members of the WRP’s Service's General Investigations Unit, Major Crime Unit, Investigative Services Division, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (519) 570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the stabbings at U of W by calling them “horrifying and unacceptable.”
“This type of violence must always be condemned,” said Trudeau.
“Our thoughts are with the professor and two students who were injured.”
Yesterday’s stabbings at a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo are horrifying and unacceptable. This type of violence must always be condemned. Our thoughts are with the professor and two students who were injured.
The position was through the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council for exceptional candidates, except males need not apply unless they are transgender.
During the application process, it asks candidates to self identify by selecting if they are a woman, a man, transgender, gender fluid or non-binary, two-spirit, or prefer not to answer. After selecting gender, the candidate must select their sexual orientation.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Trudeau - blah, blah, blah.
"During the application process, it asks candidates to self identify by selecting if they are a woman, a man, transgender, gender fluid or non-binary, two-spirit, or prefer not to answer. After selecting gender, the candidate must select their sexual orientation." ? ? ?
I suspect the problem is these folks are all "Mental" Cases in need of help . . . even the Professor is not firing on all cylinders.
How did Universities get this friggin insane . . .
The Russians did it the communist bast....😁
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.