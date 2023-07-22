An average of seven internet restrictions every month were imposed somewhere in the world in the first six months of 2023, according to VPN provider Surfshark.
The company conducted a half-year analysis of internet shutdowns based on the Internet Shutdown Tracker.
The study revealed 42 new internet disruptions during the first half of 2023, adding to 40 cases that were ongoing before the start of the year. Currently, 22 countries are imposing internet restrictions, with 15 in Asia.
Asia has long been the focal point of internet shutdowns and leads again in 2023 with 71% of all new restrictions, led by Iran, India and Pakistan.
“Today, billions of people are subjected to internet restrictions, which continue to increase at an alarming rate,” said Surfshark spokeswoman Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske.
“Internet restrictions often happen in times of political unrest, such as protests, controversial elections or even military action — which is when people need to be connected to one another the most.”
Thirty of the new disruptions were triggered by public demonstrations, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total.
Iran’s world-leading 14 new restrictions were observed in the city of Zahedan during protests over a massacre.
India experienced most of its nine restrictions during protests.
Similarly, Pakistan made three restrictions following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
“When the internet is restricted, people are left with limited opportunity for spreading information to the outside world, organizing protests and medical aid for the people in need and contacting friends and loved ones," said Racaityte-Krasauske.
"It’s important to spread the word on this because the people affected often have limited opportunity to do so themselves.”
Some internet restrictions started in the first six months have since ended.
Twitter was taken down for 12 hours in Turkey Feb. 8 amid severe earthquakes and alleged government concerns over online disinformation.
Suriname became the 77th country to institute internet restrictions since 2015 on Feb. 17 and 18 this year. Access to social media and messaging platforms was restricted amidst public outcry over the rising cost of living and protests at the National Assembly.
In Senegal, in response to widespread protests over the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, social media platforms were restricted June 1 to 7. Mobile internet was also suspended a few days later.
Some African internet restrictions that began this year remain in effect.
Ethiopia restricted Facebook, Telegram and TikTok on Feb. 10 amid protests over the split of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and later expanded the ban to YouTube.
Sudan has experienced a series of internet disruptions starting April 15 in the heat of an armed conflict between rival military factions.
Other restrictions that began in prior years also remain.
Since 2009, China has banned foreign social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
The United Arab Emirates have banned voice over internet protocol services, including WhatsApp, FaceTime and Skype since 2015.
Russia banned Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after invading Ukraine in 2022.
(3) comments
I would say that the reddened countries have always had restrictions. Give us something to compare the data to. Otherwise, this is not newsworthy.
Canada has no internet restriction according to the map. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤡🌏
[lol]
