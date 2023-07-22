Internet restrictions

Internet restrictions

An average of seven internet restrictions every month were imposed somewhere in the world in the first six months of 2023, according to VPN provider Surfshark.

The company conducted a half-year analysis of internet shutdowns based on the Internet Shutdown Tracker.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

laura.siebenga74
laura.siebenga74

I would say that the reddened countries have always had restrictions. Give us something to compare the data to. Otherwise, this is not newsworthy.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Canada has no internet restriction according to the map. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤡🌏

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

[lol]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.