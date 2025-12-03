Intimate partner violence private members law gains unanimous support in House of Commons vote

A private member’s bill aimed at strengthening Canada’s response to intimate partner violence has cleared second reading in the House of Commons with unanimous support. Bill C-225, known as Bailey’s Law, was introduced by Conservative MP Frank Caputo (Kamloops—Thompson—Nicola) and will now be sent to committee for further study.The legislation proposes a series of amendments to the Criminal Code, including creating specific offences related to intimate partner violence, tightening release provisions for accused individuals with prior IPV-related offences, and permitting courts to order risk assessments for individuals believed to pose a danger to a current or former partner..Caputo named the legislation at the request of the family of Bailey McCourt, a young B.C. mother who was killed earlier this year.Her former partner had been convicted of assaulting her and was released hours before her death. McCourt’s family attended the parliamentary debate and publicly supported the bill.According to the published text, Bill C-225 would establish distinct offences for intimate partner assault and criminal harassment, prohibit police from releasing an accused person if they have a prior IPV conviction within five years or are already under a release order for a similar offence, allow judges to order a risk assessment of up to seven days for individuals believed to pose an escalating threat, classify the killing of an intimate partner as first-degree murder, and update procedures for the detention of seized property..During debate, Caputo described intimate partner violence as an epidemic, citing federal data showing increases in reported incidents since 2014. He urged MPs to move the bill quickly through the legislative process.Liberal MP Bardish Chagger of Waterloo said that while Parliament must address intimate partner violence, she questioned the Conservatives’ broader record on gender-based violence funding and argued that reforms should be evidence-based and comprehensive.Other parties, including the Bloc Québécois, indicated support for sending the legislation to committee for closer examination, with several MPs calling for a balanced approach that protects victims while upholding principles of justice and rehabilitation.Bill C-225 now proceeds to the House Justice Committee, where MPs will hear witness testimony, review the proposed amendments, and consider any changes before the bill returns to the House for a third-reading vote. Additional background, including the full text of the bill, is available through Parliament’s LEGISinfo service.