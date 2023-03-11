Inuit classes

Youth in Kugluktuk, NU, attend a class in Inuinnaqtun run by the Kitikmeot Inuit Association.

 Courtesy CBC

An Iqaluit, NU, judge sent to trial a landmark Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms case on whether Inuit children have a constitutional right to public education in their mother tongue, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.  

“The action must proceed to trial,” said Nunavut Territorial Court Justice Paul Bychok in a ruling. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.