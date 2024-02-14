Invermere teacher charged with sex offenses

The British Columbia Prosecution Service on Tuesday approved charges against Jason Walker, a teacher at David Thompson Secondary School in Invermere, BC, following allegations of inappropriate communication with a student.The investigation, initiated by the Columbia Valley RCMP in January 2024, centered around accusations that Walker had engaged in improper conduct with a student. After a thorough review of the information, the matter was escalated to the BC Prosecution Service.Walker faces three charges, including Sexual Exploitation under Section 153(1)(b), Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child under Section 171.1(1)(a), and Luring a Child under Section 172.1(1)(a).According to Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, the offences occurred over the Internet, particularly through social media platforms. Concerns have been raised that there may be additional individuals who are aware of these incidents. As a result, authorities are urging anyone with further information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation."Police are encouraging anyone who may have further information to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP," stated Cpl. Grandy.Following his arrest, Walker has been placed on several conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Columbia Valley Provincial Court on March 4.