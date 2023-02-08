Hunter Biden grabbing a unidentified woman’s hair was recovered from his laptop.
By Amanda Brown

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee in the US House of Representatives opened its promised investigation into the personal and business dealings of the Joe Biden family.

The committee, comprised of Republicans and Democrats, focused initially on the first day on decisions made by top Twitter executives to censor conservative content and, most important to the committee, the company's decision in the weeks before the 2020 election to block a New York Post article about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

G K
G K

Sleepy Joe is a slimy addled fool.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

GK you're correct but it's worse than just Joe. This is (more?) proof the CIA, FBI DoJ are corrupt and politically biased. Plus this helps expose the DEMs deep state and the lies where MSM is the megaphone used to spread their lies.

Report Add Reply

