The Transportation Safety Board released a report into how a 39-year-old pilot died in a crop duster crash near Edmonton in September 2022.
In an investigative report, an aerodynamic stall was cited as the reason for the not-survivable crash, with the aircraft destroyed on impact.
“An observer, who had been watching the entire field being sprayed from his vehicle parked mid-field on Township Road 420A, saw the aircraft pull up into what he considered the start of a normal climb on a westerly heading, just east of some power lines running on the east side of Range Road 190,” according to the report.
“The climb was then observed getting steeper than the previous climbs until the aircraft appeared to stop, the nose dropped, and the aircraft began to roll to the right.”
“The aircraft struck the centre of Range Road 190, just south of the intersection with Township Road 420A, in a vertical, nose-down, attitude.”
Investigators found no fault with the aircraft as a cause of the accident.
Concluding with a safety message, the report said: “Pilots are reminded that performing course reversals with steep climbs and bank angles greater than 45° increases the likelihood of an aerodynamic stall, which could lead to a spin.”
“Encountering a stall or spin at low altitudes can result in a collision with terrain when there is insufficient altitude available to recover the aircraft.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.