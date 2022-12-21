The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation (ALERT ICE) unit laid 18 additional charges following a further investigation into child sex crimes in the Morinville, AB, area.
“The investigation into Mr. (Imesh) Ratnayake has been evolving since his first arrest last summer,” said ALERT ICE Sgt. Kerry Shima in a Monday press release.
“As a result of the ongoing investigation, Mr. Ratnayake was arrested for offences he is alleged to have committed against previously identified children in the Morinville area in the fall of 2021.”
At least six victims of child luring and sexual assault were identified in July following an investigation by the ALERT ICE unit into Ratnayake, who is a 21-year-old Edmonton resident, while he was on bail.
It is alleged Ratnayake was involved in a series of child luring instances believed to have taken place in Morinville and the Edmonton area.
He allegedly met the youth online and lured them into performing sexual acts.
The release said Ratnayake was released on conditions. It said investigators believe there could be upwards of 100 victims.
He was rearrested on December 9 and is now facing an additional 18 charges, including sexual assault, making child pornography, and child luring. He has been remanded in custody.
Ratnayake’s additional charges include sexual assault, sexual interference, six counts of luring a child, two counts of making child pornography, obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, five counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, uttering threats, and failure to comply with a release order.
The release went on to say it is believed he used several Snapchat profiles and might be known to his victims under the usernames islandsauce0129 and monked.ruffy or by his pseudonym Matt Wintoni or mattwintoni.
The Zebra Centre for Child Protection, Morinville RCMP, RCMP K Division General Investigations Section, and Edmonton police assisted in the investigation, which began in June.
“We want parents in the Edmonton Region to discuss this case with their children to determine if they communicated or met with Mr. Ratnayake,” said Shima.
ALERT is looking to identify and speak with potential victims and witnesses. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call their local police, Edmonton police, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
