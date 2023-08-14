Target

A Target investor has sued the company for allegedly deceiving shareholders about the financial risks of its diversity policies that cost the company billions.

Brian Craig owns 216 shares of Target stock and alleges the company and its board misled investors with assurances they had assessed the social and political risks of its social, governance, diversity, equity and inclusion mandates.

I wish these shareholders the best. They have placed their trust in directors to oversee management in the company in a manner that does no harm to the company and their investment. Certainly, were I a shareholder/investor of Target, I would be very upset at the direction the company had taken. Shareholders have remedies and it is about time that they asserted their rights and reined in rogue companies.

