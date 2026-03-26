News

IOC confirms transgender women banned from women’s Olympic competition starting 2028

Imane Khelif of Algeria beat Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in women's 66-kg boxing semifinals
Imane Khelif of Algeria beat Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in women's 66-kg boxing semifinalsScreengrab/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Transgender
Olympics
Ioc

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news