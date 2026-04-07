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Iran pushes 'human chains' strategy as Trump deadline looms

Iranian officials are urging civilians — including young people and students — to form human chains around key infrastructure as fears grow of imminent US-led strikes tied to a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian officials are urging civilians — including young people and students — to form human chains around key infrastructure as fears grow of imminent US-led strikes tied to a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.WS Canva
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Donald Trump
Usa
The Guardian
Iran
Iranian Government
Tehran
Strait Of Hormuz
Iran and Israel
Iran-US-Israel war
US-Israel bombardment of Iran

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