Iran pushes 'human chains' strategy as Trump deadline looms

CALGARY — Iranian officials are urging civilians — including young people and students — to form human chains around key infrastructure as fears grow of imminent US-led strikes tied to a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.The Guardian reports the calls come as residents in Tehran scramble to stockpile basic supplies and prepare contingency plans, with some households readying to flee the capital if conflict escalates.State media broadcast scenes of crowds gathering outside power plants across the country, waving Iranian flags and holding banners..Demonstrations were reported near Tehran’s largest electricity facility, as well as in cities including Tabriz and Dezful, where people assembled on a historic bridge said to be 1,700 years old.President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed that 14 million people have signed up for a voluntary mobilization effort, declaring their willingness to defend the country and, if necessary, sacrifice their lives.The developments follow a stark warning from US President Donald Trump, who reportedly threatened that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before a set deadline.The US and Israel have already carried out waves of strikes in recent days, moves that appear to have derailed last-minute diplomatic efforts aimed at avoiding wider conflict. Rather than forcing concessions, the attacks may be hardening positions within Iran’s leadership.Legal experts warn that targeting civilian infrastructure could constitute war crimes, though analysts say the strikes may be intended to pressure Tehran into a deal..In a televised message, Alireza Rahimi — identified as a senior youth official — called on citizens to gather at power plants regardless of political views, framing the facilities as national assets tied to Iran’s future.“I invite all young people, athletes, artists, students and professors,” Rahimi said, urging participation in coordinated demonstrations.Iran has previously organized similar “human shield” tactics around sensitive sites, particularly nuclear facilities, during periods of heightened tensions with Western countries.On the ground, anxiety is rising. One Tehran resident said his family had stocked up on essentials and secured backup power options for phones in case of outages or evacuation.“No good can come out of this,” he said, expressing frustration and fear over the escalating standoff.Despite the military escalation, indirect negotiations are reportedly continuing through intermediaries, including Pakistan.Diplomats involved in the process say the situation remains volatile, with hardliners gaining influence in Tehran while Israeli strikes and uncertainty from Washington complicate efforts to reach a compromise.