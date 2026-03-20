Iran threatens global tourist sites as war escalates

TORONTO — Iran issued new threats Friday to target recreational and tourist sites globally while insisting it continues to produce missiles, as fighting with the United States and Israel approaches its fourth week.

The conflict, which began Feb. 28, has seen sustained U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iranian military, nuclear and energy infrastructure, alongside targeted killings of senior Iranian leaders. In response, Iran has launched attacks on Israel and energy facilities across the Gulf region.

Iranian officials signalled continued resistance despite the damage. A senior military spokesperson warned that parks, tourist destinations and other civilian sites could be targeted internationally, raising concerns about potential attacks beyond the Middle East.

At the same time, Iranian authorities said missile production remains ongoing despite the conflict. State media reported that manufacturing and stockpiling efforts have continued under wartime conditions, while also indicating that Iran does not intend to seek a quick end to the fighting.

Leadership within Iran remains unclear following the deaths of several top officials in airstrikes. The country’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, released a statement indicating that adversaries should face consequences affecting their security.

Iran has expanded its military operations in the Gulf, targeting energy infrastructure in neighbouring countries. A Kuwaiti oil refinery was struck by drones, causing fires and damage. Additional incidents were reported in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where authorities said projectiles and drones were intercepted.

Explosions were also reported in Dubai as air defence systems responded to incoming threats during Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The escalation follows earlier strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field, one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves.

Fighting has continued across multiple fronts. Explosions were reported in Tehran amid renewed Israeli strikes, while sirens sounded in Jerusalem following incoming missile fire. Israel has also carried out operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah and expanded strikes into Syria.