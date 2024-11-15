Iran to back Lebanon's decision for Israel-Hezbollah truce amid strikes on Beirut

A senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed Friday morning his government will respect Lebanon in its decision for a Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.Lebanon’s government and Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, which the aide referred to as Lebanon’s “resistance,” are reportedly undergoing talks of calling a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, and Iran intends to back them should that come to fruition. “We are not looking to sabotage anything. We are after a solution to the problems,” said Ali Larijani after meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, according to the Times of Israel.“The main aim of our visit is to loudly say that we will stand by Lebanon’s government and people.”“We are not trying to blow up any effort, but we want to solve the problem and we will stand by Lebanon, whatever the circumstances.”.Meanwhile overnight, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Israeli fighter jets carried out two waves of strikes, one in the southern suburbs of Beirut and one on the Lebanon-Syria border, the publication reported. IDF said it targeted Hezbollah weapon depots, command centers and other assets, which were located in the civilian area in the Beirut suburb. Israeli forces condemned Hezbollah for hiding its infrastructure in and under civilian areas, and prior to the strike warned people in the area to evacuate. The border strike, one of many that the IDF has delivered on the Lebanon-Syria border in recent weeks, impacted multiple land crossing roads in Syria, which Hezbollah uses to smuggle weapons into Lebanon from Iran, said IDF. A regional official told Reuters the Israeli border strike killed 12 people and said rescue operations are ongoing. The strike on Beirut killed eight and injured 27, the Lebanese health ministry said Friday, according to the Times of Israel. War has been waging in the Middle East since the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israel. .IDF on Friday also carried out a strike in Gaza, killing “several” Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror operatives, the Times of Israel reported. While deaths are still being counted, the IDF did confirm the strike eliminated a senior commander, Alkaman Abd as-Salam Khalil Anbar. Anbar was the mastermind behind Islamic Jihad’s rocket firing array in Gaza City, reported the publication.