Iranian women's soccer players defect, oil prices soar, US admin upset at destruction of oil facilities by Israeli strikes

Five members of the Iranian women's soccer team have defected following matches in Australia, the price of oil has soared to over $100 a barrel, and the US administration is reportedly upset at the scale and destruction of Iranian oil facilities by Israeli strikes.Five members of the Iranian women's soccer team, who were in Australia taking part in the Asian Cup soccer tournament, have defected with the help of Australian police after their final match in the tournament, before they were set to return to Iran.The team gained notoriety after they refused to sing the Iranian national anthem before their opening match in the tournament, seemingly in an act of protest.In Iran this action was met with calls of treason, and, as stated in an article from The Athletic, a TV presenter had said, "Let me just say one thing: traitors during wartime must be dealt with more severely; anyone who takes a step against the country under war conditions must be dealt with more severely," in response to the action of the players.Comments like this, as well as the treatment of women by the Iranian regime, may have made some of the players feel like if they returned to Iran, they would face punishment.US President Donald Trump has said that the women will be granted asylum in the United States..The ongoing situation in the Middle East and the blockade of the vital trade chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz have resulted in the continued skyrocketing price of oil.At the time of writing, the price for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for Canadian oil, sits at around $94.The price of oil has risen by almost $30 a barrel since the start of the conflict with Iran.This surge in oil prices has also resulted in tension between the United States and Israel, with the US president reportedly upset at the scale and destruction caused by Israeli strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure.According to Axios, the United States administration was upset by the strikes as they thought the strikes would not help in fueling a popular revolt against the Iranian regime and would further embolden the Iranian population against the US and Israel.There were also concerns about strikes such as this increasing the price of gas for Americans filling up their cars, a move that may make the war even more unpopular than it already is."The president doesn't like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn't want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices," an unnamed Trump advisor reportedly said to Axios..The Iranian government has announced that the son of the former Ayatollah, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed as the new supreme leader of Iran.Mojtaba Khamenei was elected by the Assembly of Experts, the group of religious leaders and clerics who are responsible for appointing the leader of Iran.President Trump was reportedly "unhappy" with this appointment, as he had previously stated that he wanted to have some say in who the next leader of Iran will be.He had previously stated that he hoped he'd be able to do something similar to what he did in Venezuela with the ousting of Maduro and the appointment of Delcy Rodriguez.Despite this, Trump said that the new supreme leader will not "last long" and has floated the idea that he wouldn't be against a new leader being from the Khamenei regime, just so long as he is able to have a say in who they are.