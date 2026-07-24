IRCC encourages international students to chose Canada despite government promise reduce program

A Twitter post from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada has received backlash, including from MPs, due to its invitation for more international students to come to Canada.The post from the government immigration ministry says that Canada is looking to attract "the world's best and brightest researchers and graduate students."The post had been called out for its hypocrisy, as the Canadian government has cut the international student program by 75% in the last two years.It has also been criticized by opposition MPs, including Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who retweeted the post simply saying, "Read the room guys.".Rempel Garner's response highlights the shifting attitudes of Canadians towards the international students and immigration in general.A 2026 study commissioned by the federal government found that close to half of Canadians, 47%, said that they believe that "too many" immigrants are coming into Canada.The same poll also asked respondents if they thought that the federal government's plan to reduce temporary residents to just five percent of the total population would have a positive effect or not.A total of 41% said they believed it would have a positive effect, while 29% said they thought it would have a negative effect.These polling numbers and the promises the federal government has made regarding immigration, and especially temporary immigration, make the post from the IRCC all the more puzzling.