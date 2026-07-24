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IRCC encourages international students to chose Canada despite government promise reduce program

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada gets called out for post courting international students despite government promise to limit temporary residents
Post from @CitImmCanada on Twitter/X
Post from @CitImmCanada on Twitter/XScreenshot
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Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner
IRCC
Canada immigration
Canadian international students
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news