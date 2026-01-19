Irish teacher has become a 'scapegoat to the nation' after being arrested again in pronoun case

CALGARY — Enoch Burke, the Irish teacher who was released from prison last week, has now been arrested once again.Burke was arrested Monday, outside of Wilson's Hospital School (WHS), where he is currently a teacher, and had reportedly attended both Thursday and Friday last week.According to The Irish Times, Judge Brian Cregan, the judge who ordered his release last week, did so to give Burke time to prepare for his new legal case.The new case is a challenge to the composition of a disciplinary appeals panel that will hear an appeal against his dismissal from WHS..However, according to Burke's own words in an X post last week:"And I would say simply today, this is a trap by Judge Cregan — letting me out — Judge Cregan knows well where I will be tomorrow.""He knows I'll be at my workplace.""He knows I'm employed there, that I'm a teacher, and that I am a man of principle, and that I do my duty," he stated in the clip. Burke had been suspended from his role at WHS in 2022 after confronting the then-principal, Niamh McShane, over his objection to using the new name and pronouns "they," for a student..Despite this, Burke continued to attend the school — after which a judge ordered him to stop attending.Since then, Burke has been jailed multiple times for breaching court orders, and there was a manhunt for him, after a Dublin court ordered his imprisonment once again in November.Up until now, Burke has spent over 560 days in prison.The most recent clip on Burke's X captures his arrest, as he is forced into a car by Irish police near WHS.."Forcing transgenderism on every boy and girl, and man and woman — forcing transgenderism on them," he told the camera from the police car."People don't accept this, they don't believe this, and don't want to be told what to believe in."According to the Western People, Burke was then brought before Cregan, thanks to an order on Friday to arrest Burke for attending WHS last week, breaching court directions.Cregan found Burke to be in contempt of a court order, ordering him to be sent back to prison at Mountjoy for more than 550 days..Reported by Sky News, he has also been fined more than 225,000 euros (approximately $363,286 CAD).At the school prior to his arrest, Burke stated in the clip, "I want to be very clear — people should know that from beginning to end — this is all about transgender ideology."His accompanying text states similarly, "This morning Enoch Burke was arrested by Gardaí, forced into a Garda car and taken to the High Court in Dublin.""He refused to comply with Principal Niamh McShane’s demand that he use the 'they' pronoun for a male student. "."No School Principal has the right to make such a demand.""The courts have utterly failed to uphold Enoch Burke’s constitutional rights."It later reaffirms Burke's claims that his release was a "trap," stating, "Judge Brian Cregan released Enoch last week, only to bring him back this week, making him a scapegoat to the nation."