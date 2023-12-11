Irish teacher jailed for ignoring order to stay away from school after refusing to use gendered pronouns
Irish teacher jailed for ignoring order to stay away from school after refusing to use gendered pronouns Courtesy Reddit
News

Irish teacher jailed for ignoring order to stay away from school after refusing to use gendered pronouns

Loading content, please wait...
Ireland
Gender Ideology
Christian persecution

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news