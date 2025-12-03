News

Irish teacher jailed indefinitely after defying school pronoun policy

Free speech, Enoch Burke
Free speech, Enoch BurkePhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Free Speech
Ireland
Enoch Burke
Enoch Burke jailed
irish teacher jailed
Enoch Burke jailed indefinitely
Irish law
Irish free speech
Ireland free speech
Judge Brian Cregan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news