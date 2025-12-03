Irish teacher jailed indefinitely after defying school pronoun policy

Enoch Burke, an Irish teacher, has been given a indefinite sentence in jail.This is according to a report published on Enoch's X.As Sky News reports, Enoch Burke, an Irish teacher who worked at Wilson's Hospital School, was suspended from his role in 2022 after confronting the then-principal over his objection to using the new name and pronouns "they" for a student.He was then suspended from the school and despite this, continued to attend the school — after which a judge ordered Burke to stop attending.Since then, Burke has been jailed multiple times for breaching court orders and there was a manhunt for him, after a Dublin Court ordered his imprisonment once again in November..The post on X states, "Judge jails Enoch Burke for Christmas with effective life sentence.""His only 'crime' is that he refuses to endorse transgenderism and bow to a satanic ideology.""While sitting on the bench today Judge Brian Cregan lied, obfuscated and quizzed Enoch Burke on reports from an Irish Independent newspaper article written by journalist Shane Phelan - while trampling on Enoch Burke’s God-given and constitutional right to profess and practice his religious belief. "According to RTE News, Burke will stay in jail unless "he gives an undertaking not to trespass at the school where he used to work.".Judge Cregan accused Burke and his family of engaging in the most deliberate, sustained and concerted attack on the authority of the civil courts and the rule of law in Ireland in recent times.The court has heard the Attorney General is considering a request from Cregan to consider taking criminal contempt of court proceedings against Burke, his brother Isaac, his mother Martina and his sister Ammi."When this case came to the court of appeal the first day, in March 2023, they said it had nothing to do with Enoch Burke's views of his objection to the principles of instruction," stated journalist Shane Phelan who reported on Burke's arrest."When it came to the court of appeal in the summer this year, in July 2025, the court of appeal considering the same question came to an entirely different conclusion — they said it was about the fact that Enoch could object to instruction."."It was about his views, about his Christian beliefs, that is why he was being disciplined."