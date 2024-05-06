Irish uprising against mass immigration, calls for deportation

The Irish took to the street Monday to protest the country’s mass immigration policies, culminating at the Dublin city centre in a “National Rally against Government Policy.”Residents are protesting mass migrant crossing from England and the lack of infrastructure in the Republic of Ireland, according to GB News. .Thousands of people carrying Irish flags and placards renouncing mass immigration and globalism marched the streets of Dublin. “Irish rights are under attack,” read one sign. The anti-immigration rally, organized by a group of campaigners who denounce the country’s lax policies on mass immigration, stretched from the city’s Garden of Remembrance to O’Connell St. People shouted “our streets,” and “out, out, out.”“This is our country,” one man shouted, per the Irish Times. .Irish Freedom President Hermann Kelly said Sinn Fein, the political party in power, has “been exposed as an open borders mass immigration party."Kelly told GB News the purpose of the rally is to send the “very clear message” that "Ireland is full.”.The government should “house the Irish first,” said Kelly, adding protestors have started chanting, "Sinn Fein are traitors” — a “new thing for Irish politics"."That would never have happened two years ago, but people now have the confidence.”"And now that leaves room for a nationalist party like the Irish Freedom Party, which believes in democratic self-determination for the Irish people."