Is AI coming for your job? These ten roles are most at risk

CALGARY — Since 2022, the job market has swerved in a whole different direction thanks to an intelligence that is not quite human — despite being invented by us.Artificial intelligence, a technological intelligence is capable of replacing much of the data-driven work once done by people, poses a threat to many workers.This raises a question many are probably wondering: How worried should people be that their jobs will be replaced by AI? And — what jobs are at the most at risk of being replaced by the technology?.According to the World Economic Forum, 92 million jobs worldwide, or 8% of total employment, will be obsolete by 2030, a prediction made in its 2025 Future of Jobs report. The Signal 49 Report (formerly known as the Conference Board of Canada) estimated back in January that AI automation could eliminate up to half a million jobs by 2030 in Canada that, without AI, would have still existed.What's more, according to a November 2025 KPMG survey of Canada's biggest corporations, 93% have begun investing in and implementing AI.Though only 31% of the companies say they have fully embedded AI into their operations — and a huge 98% have yet to see any returns on their AI investments. .Still, there are certain jobs that are more prone to an AI swap than others, especially roles that are predictable and repetitive, according to the McKinsey Global Institute, an economic think tank.More specifically, the roles which may have a higher chance of falling to machines are jobs that collect and process data, which machines can do it faster and better.With all of this in mind, the following is a list that comprises the jobs most vulnerable to AI according to a recent report by the AI company, Anthropic.To see whether your employment opportunities have been screwed by AI, dear reader, read below and proceed with caution. .1. Computer programmersMaybe not so surprising, human programmers may become an extinct, if not super-rare, species.Anthropic claims approximately 75% of programmer jobs can currently be replaced by AI.It should also not come as a surprise that the company to conclude humans are no longer necessary to program computers (Anthropic) is also the company that has the AI capabilities to hack into any computer application. Its software, Mythos AI, is capable of a level of coding only surpassed by "the most skilled humans."While it takes hours for Mythos to code something, it would take weeks for humans to develop similar code.This gives us an idea as to why AI might be most efficient at computer coding.. 2. Customer Service RepresentativesMaybe not so surprising, these jobs come in a close second, with Anthropic claiming about 70% of these jobs can be replaced with AI.The specific tasks within the role most vulnerable to technological takeover include, communicating with customers to provide them with information, taking orders and handling customer complaints, with the latter probably providing great relief to the human employee. Though computer analysts and customer service reps are among the most exposed to AI replacement, they found "no impact on unemployment rates for workers in [these] most exposed occupations." However, they did find "tentative evidence that hiring into those professions has slowed slightly for workers aged 22-25.".3. Data Entry Keyers & Medical Record SpecialistsThanks to the AI gods, these jobs are covered as unfortunately, as around 67% of these tasks can be done by AI. These duties include reading documents and entering data into a computer system for data entry keyers, a very realistic and not too challenging task for artificial intelligence.For medical record specialists, AI can easily collect, interpret and code patient data. .4. Market Research Analysts and Marketing SpecialistsAccording to Anthropic, AI can do about 65% of this job, which demands reports be prepared on findings through illustrating and explaining marketing data through simple context.5. Sales RepresentativesThis one is referring to those selling products to businesses or stores, with the exception of technical or scientific products, including tasks like demonstrating products and soliciting orders.Anthropic claims AI can do 62% of these tasks..6. Financial and Investment AnalystsAnthropic's AI, Claude, claims it can do 57% of this job — which includes studying financial information to help decide where to invest money.7. Software Quality Assurance Analysts and TestersAI claims to be capable of doing about half, or 52%, of these analysts' jobs, including modifying software to correct errors and improve performance on computers..8. Information Security AnalystsA very technical name, which if someone said they did this job at a dinner party, would make you wonder what they're even talking about while sipping your drink. Well, at least now, dear reader, you can tell those people their jobs will be replaced by AI!Anthropic reports at least 49% of this job can be done by AI, as AI is also capable of checking for security risks and making sure data is kept safe when it is processed.9. Computer User Support RolesFrom answering computer users' questions about their computer software and other devices, these roles can be done 47% of the time by AI..10. Tour GuideThis job is an honorable mention since Anthropic did not observe this role in their study.The tour guides may be endangered, as meta AI glasses can now give tours delivered right into your ears.Reported by the Daily Mail, in New York tourists can enjoy an "AI live" feature through the glasses, letting wearers chat in real-time with an in-built voice assistant while on the go.That's not all the glasses include, it is also fitted out with the works, including a 12-megapixel camera, five microphones, and two speakers on either ear.Though at the price of $409 a pop, you may still be better off sticking with the tour guide, at least for now..These are the most notable higher-risk roles headed for AI replacement, with many of those listed featuring repetitive and structured tasks.According to a Harvard Business School article, ever since the public launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, these types of jobs have decreased by 13%.Even though the information presented so far in this article has been bleak, there still seems to be a silver lining in the form of new jobs partly created by the introduction of AI to the job market.Jobs which demand analytical, technical, or creative work actually grew by 20% since 2022..The article states these findings, based on US job postings from 2019 to early 2025, suggest "how companies are adopting generative AI."The data implies "human-AI collaboration is a key driver of labor market transformation." Researchers found some skills which AI could augment were not even included in the description of job postings — while new AI-related skills were created instead.Of course, this data only observes the short-term impacts of AI on the job market, with long-term impacts still unknown..The article advises if employees wish to reduce the risk of being AI-replaceable, they must develop "non-automatable skills, such as judgment and interpersonal communication skills.”Yale research from June, tracking US labour data, found that the employment market "does not provide clear evidence of labor market disruption associated with AI."Regardless of whether doomsday is on the job market's doorstep, right now, it seems the job market requires adapting to AI rather than giving up altogether on any given role.