Is black bear in Lloydminster after some A&W root beer?

Maybe he just wants to go meet his pal, the A&W Root Bear.Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Lloydminster RCMP became aware of a black bear within the city limits. The bear, currently near the A&W East location, has been approaching people and vehicles in the area.Lloydminster RCMP have contacted Alberta Fish and Wildlife, who have advised as follows:The public is not to approach the bear;The public is not to feed the bear;Residents are asked to keep small children inside;All pets should remain indoors when possible and only go outdoors under supervision;All attractants, such as food and garbage, should be kept inside or put away as best as possible;Keep fences and doors closed and locked when possible; andAnyone who sees the bear is asked to advise the RCMP so they can better track its movements.Later in the day, RCMP said the bear had been captured and was being transported out of town.No word on whether it got their A&W order to go.