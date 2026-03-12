ISIS-linked gunman opens fire at Old Dominion University in Virgina before being stabbed to death by military student

A gunman with a previous conviction for supporting ISIS opened fire inside a classroom at Old Dominion University in Virginia on Thursday, killing one person and injuring two others before being stopped during the attack.The shooting occurred inside Constant Hall on the Norfolk campus late Thursday morning, prompting an emergency alert and a rapid police response. Authorities say the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, was found dead shortly after officers arrived.Police said the gunman entered a classroom believed to be hosting a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) session and began firing, targeting the instructor. The victim, described as a retired military officer who was teaching the class, was killed in the attack while two others were wounded.The violence ended when an ROTC cadet intervened and fatally stabbed the gunman during the struggle, preventing further casualties, according to reports citing law enforcement sources.Investigators say Jalloh had previously served in the Virginia National Guard but was convicted in 2017 for attempting to provide material support to ISIS. He received an 11-year federal prison sentence and was released in December 2024 under supervised release conditions..Authorities have not confirmed the motive behind Thursday’s attack but federal agencies including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the investigation.Old Dominion University officials canceled classes and most campus operations following the shooting while counseling services were made available to students and staff. University president Brian Hemphill called the attack a “senseless act of violence” that shook the campus community.The Norfolk campus enrolls roughly 24,000 students and sits near Naval Station Norfolk, the largest naval base in the world, with a large population of military-affiliated students including ROTC cadets.Police say the investigation remains ongoing as authorities review the suspect’s background and potential connections.