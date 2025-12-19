ISIS plot to kidnap Jews thwarted in Toronto, one man charged

A Toronto-area man is facing terrorism-related charges after police allege he conspired with the Islamic State and was involved in a series of violent, hate-motivated crimes targeting women and Jewish Canadians.Waleed Khan, 26, is charged with seven terrorism offences following a parallel investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, in addition to dozens of criminal charges laid by Peel Regional Police as part of a major crimes probe known as Project Neapolitan.Police allege Khan conspired to commit murder for the Islamic State and provided cryptocurrency funding to the terrorist organization. Authorities say the national security investigation uncovered links between Khan and an individual identified as Allah Kareem.Khan was arrested alongside Osman Azizov, 18, and Fahad Sadaat, 19, who together face nearly 80 charges related to two failed kidnapping attempts in May and June. .DOBRER: An open letter from an angry Canadian Jew.Police allege the incidents targeted women in the Greater Toronto Area and were motivated by hatred toward women and the Jewish community.According to investigators, the first incident occurred on May 31, when three armed men allegedly attempted to force a woman into a vehicle before being interrupted by a passing motorist. A second incident took place on June 24, when three suspects wearing balaclavas exited a light-coloured Audi SUV and attempted to lure two women into the vehicle. When the women fled, police allege the suspects chased them before fleeing after another passerby intervened.Court records indicate all three women involved in the incidents were sexually assaulted.As part of the investigation, police seized several weapons, including an AR-style rifle.In response to the arrests, Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), said the details of the case point to a serious national security threat..EXCLUSIVE: Police hate crime team investigates Calgary barber shop for viral 'antisemitic' and 9/11 videos.“We are grateful that law enforcement has arrested these individuals,” Shack said. “The details of the investigation indicate a grave threat, involving the Islamic State and attempts to target women and Jewish Canadians in the Greater Toronto Area.”Shack warned that the case reflects a broader pattern of extremist activity in Canada.“It is alarming that multiple Islamic State-related terrorist plots have been uncovered over the past two years in Canada,” he said. “This goes far beyond the safety of any one group. It is a matter of national security and public safety.”His comments come days after a deadly terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia, where two pro-Islamic State attackers killed 15 people and injured dozens during Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach.“As we saw in Sydney, we are one intelligence failure away from a devastating loss of life,” Shack said. “A lack of urgency on the part of our leaders puts Canadians in danger. We urge authorities to take decisive measures to hold extremists accountable for radicalizing Canadians and setting the stage for mass violence right here in our country.”Canada’s national threat assessment agency said there are currently no known plots of a similar nature underway domestically, but warned that an attack targeting Jewish holiday events in Canada remains a “realistic possibility.”None of the allegations against Khan or the other accused have been proven in court. All three are expected to appear in Ontario court at a later date.