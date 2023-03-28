Islamophobia

Amira Elghawaby has apologized for calling all Quebecers "Islamophobes." 

 Courtesy Simon Gohier/CBC

Federal Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby said that public school books need to be rewritten to remove Muslim stereotypes.

Before joining the federal government, Elghawaby wrote a booklet identifying the Red Ensign as a symbol of hate. The booklet targeted school children.

Muslims
Red Ensign Flag

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is a joke . . . yes?

Rewrite history to leave out the religion of pieces "accomplishments"?

Are we becoming France . . . .

"Non-Muslims paying for the upkeep of Muslims is a Qur’anic dictate, as the Islamic holy book commands Muslims to fight against Jews and Christians “until they pay the jizya [a poll tax] with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued” (9:29). The caliph Umar said the payments from the non-Muslims who were subjugated under Muslim rule (dhimmis) were the source of the Muslims’ livelihood: “I advise you to fulfill Allah’s Convention (made with the Dhimmis) as it is the convention of your Prophet and the source of the livelihood of your dependents (i.e. the taxes from the Dhimmis.)’” (Bukhari 4.53.388)

But now the gravy train is running dry, and France is aflame. The protests are enormous and destructive. According to CNN, “More than a million people took to the streets across France on Thursday with protests turning violent in some areas…. French police said around 1,000 people acted ‘violently,’ setting fires, launching smoke bombs and damaging property. In the southwestern city of Bordeaux, protesters set fire to the entrance of the city hall during ongoing clashes with police.”

And so it must be asked about the entire enterprise of bringing massive numbers of migrants into France, many of whom depend on a welfare system that is now cracking under the strain: was it worth it?"

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

She's just another professional whiner.

Report Add Reply

