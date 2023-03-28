Federal Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby said that public school books need to be rewritten to remove Muslim stereotypes.
Before joining the federal government, Elghawaby wrote a booklet identifying the Red Ensign as a symbol of hate. The booklet targeted school children.
“I heard from students who still experience lessons that embed stereotypes and promote misinformation about Islam and Muslims,” testified Elghawaby at the Senate Human Rights committee. She did not elaborate.
“Do you see a need for education in the kindergarten to Grade 12 system?” asked Senator David Arnot (SK).
“I am grateful for the question,” replied Elghawaby.
“My role is at the federal level, so I will be looking for how we make recommendations around the types of education that young people can benefit from across Canada,” said Elghawaby.
“The role of education is very, very critical.”
Elghawaby was appointed on January 25 as an advisor to the cabinet at $191,000 a year with a four-year office budget totalling $5.4 million. Elghawaby said she hoped to hire five staff, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“She will help advance respect for equity, inclusion, and diversity,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time.
“Is it possible there will be resources available at a national level to any teacher anywhere in Canada that looks at either Islamophobia, anti-racism efforts, citizenship — you know, that is certainly an interesting question to explore,” testified Elghawaby.
“I know I will be looking at what other tools are available to advance education and awareness on Islamophobia and the contributions of Muslims in Canada.”
Elghawaby, prior to her appointment, was a founding director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network. The federally-funded advocacy group received $268,400 in grants last year. The Network, last June 29, released a booklet for use in public classrooms, Confronting And Preventing Hate In Canadian Schools.
Didn’t Like Old Flag
The booklet that Elghawaby wrote named the Red Ensign flag as offensive though it was Canada’s national symbol until 1965.
“Its usage denotes a desire to return to Canada’s demographics before 1967 when it was predominantly white,” said the guide.
Canadian Schools also named the Conservative Party as a group whose members included bigots, “groypers,” and “a loose collection of young white nationalists.”
“They sometimes attempt to infiltrate mainstream Conservative political parties,” said the booklet. It did not elaborate.
The booklet told schoolchildren to challenge other students who speak in favour of “problematic” public officeholders.
“Sometimes educators and students will find themselves in the position of requiring an immediate response to a student in class who invokes a bigoted ideology,” said the booklet.
“While these situations should be treated carefully, they need to be addressed as they happen. These incidents can range from mild to severe and each will require its own approach depending on the situation. Examples: A student argues in favour of a problematic politician or policy, e.g. Trump’s wall, in a classroom discussion.”
The booklet said that in political discussions, children should beware of classmates who invoke “a free speech issue.”
Invoking free speech was among “common defences of hate propaganda,” said the booklet.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
This is a joke . . . yes?
Rewrite history to leave out the religion of pieces "accomplishments"?
Are we becoming France . . . .
"Non-Muslims paying for the upkeep of Muslims is a Qur’anic dictate, as the Islamic holy book commands Muslims to fight against Jews and Christians “until they pay the jizya [a poll tax] with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued” (9:29). The caliph Umar said the payments from the non-Muslims who were subjugated under Muslim rule (dhimmis) were the source of the Muslims’ livelihood: “I advise you to fulfill Allah’s Convention (made with the Dhimmis) as it is the convention of your Prophet and the source of the livelihood of your dependents (i.e. the taxes from the Dhimmis.)’” (Bukhari 4.53.388)
But now the gravy train is running dry, and France is aflame. The protests are enormous and destructive. According to CNN, “More than a million people took to the streets across France on Thursday with protests turning violent in some areas…. French police said around 1,000 people acted ‘violently,’ setting fires, launching smoke bombs and damaging property. In the southwestern city of Bordeaux, protesters set fire to the entrance of the city hall during ongoing clashes with police.”
And so it must be asked about the entire enterprise of bringing massive numbers of migrants into France, many of whom depend on a welfare system that is now cracking under the strain: was it worth it?"
She's just another professional whiner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.