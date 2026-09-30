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UPDATED: Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after pilot stabbed mid-air

Flight, pilot stabbed, passenger
Flight, pilot stabbed, passengerX screenshot
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Saudi Arabia
Israel-bound flight
israel flight from dubai
Israel flight diverted to Saudi Arabia
Israel flight "terror attack"
Flight FZ1073
Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
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