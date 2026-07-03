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Israel delegation targets Alberta partnerships during Calgary Stampede mission

Israel flag
Israel flagCourtesy Tiia Monto/Wikimedia Commons
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Yyc
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Israel
Calgary Stampede
Calgary Chamber Of Commerce
Abpol
Calgary Economic Development
Calgary Stampede 2026
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