Israel delegation targets Alberta partnerships during Calgary Stampede mission

CALGARY — A senior Israeli business and innovation delegation is heading to Calgary during the Calgary Stampede as Israel looks to strengthen economic ties with Alberta in key sectors ranging from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to energy, agriculture and critical infrastructure.The mission is aimed at expanding commercial relationships between Alberta and Israel, building on growing cooperation between the two jurisdictions in technology, investment and research.Israeli officials say Alberta's strengths in energy, agriculture, advanced technology and entrepreneurship make it a natural partner for long-term collaboration. Areas of focus include cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, agricultural technology, energy innovation and dual-use technologies with both civilian and defence applications.The visit follows a June 2023 memorandum of understanding signed by Invest Alberta, Calgary Economic Development and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce to promote greater cooperation and economic ties between Alberta and Israel..HANNAFORD: Safer in Israel than Toronto.Premier Danielle Smith highlighted the potential for expanded Alberta-Israel collaboration during last year's Calgary Stampede, pointing to opportunities in energy, agriculture, aerospace, advanced technology, water management and innovation.During the mission, members of the Israeli delegation will meet with Alberta businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and innovation leaders to explore new commercial opportunities and strengthen existing partnerships.The itinerary includes business-to-business meetings, networking events and an innovation workshop designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and accelerate commercialization efforts between companies in both jurisdictions.Israeli officials said the goal is to establish a foundation for long-term technological and commercial cooperation with Alberta while creating partnerships that could serve as a broader model for Canada-Israel innovation and economic development.The delegation's visit comes as Alberta continues to position itself as a destination for global investment in emerging technologies, energy development and innovation-driven industries.