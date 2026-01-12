News

Israel petition by NDP contender condemned as discriminatory against Jews

Heather McPherson
Heather McPhersonCourtesy NDP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canada Border Services Agency
Heather Mcpherson
Sameer Zuberi
Canadian Human Rights Act
Jake Stewart
Israeli Defence Force
Hamas
friends of Israel
Canadian Anti-Semitism Education Foundation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news